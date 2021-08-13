Iowa quarterbacks chasing Petras

While Spencer Petras is at the top of the depth chart and has eight starts under his belt, Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan are doing their best to push the starter during fall camp. Padilla discusses the progress he made and how he improved during the second half of spring ball. He also talks about his relationship with his throwing coach. Hogan talks about the growth he has made, how he stays patient trying to advance up the depth chart, and how his father helps him throwing the football.

