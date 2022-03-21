Iowa rallies past St. Thomas

The Iowa Baseball team was able to avoid a crippling RPI loss to new DI member St Thomas with a four-run seventh inning, to pick up the 6-5 victory at Duane Banks Field. The win comes just a day after the Hawkeyes picked up a huge win against #17 Texas Tech.

“It wasn’t perfect tonight, but it was a step in the right direction,” said Coach Rick Heller. “Midweek games are never easy, they’re tough. Especially, after a big win like that, where everybody’s emotions are high.”

The Hawkeyes got 2.0 scoreless innings from Duncan Davitt to begin the game, including a couple of strikeouts. Keaton Anthony had a home run and a sacrifice fly in the first three innings, but the Tommies countered with an RBI single from Brigs Richartz in the third and Max Moris scored on a wild pitch, after he tripled.

“They were scrappy, put the ball in play, found some holes,” said Heller on the St Thomas batters.

The Tommies took the lead off of flame thrower Brody Brecht in the sixth inning. Ben Vujovich gave them the lead with an RBI single, while he would later score on an error by 2B Ben Wilmes. After six innings, St Thomas led 4-2 and coming into the night, Iowa had not won a game all season, in which they trailed after six innings.

However, the Hawkeyes battled back in the seventh inning. Iowa took advantage of a couple of St Thomas walks and Sam Hojnar came up with a huge two-run single to give Iowa a 5-4 lead.

“Just looking for a fastball, middle away and then got to two strikes, so I was trying to cut out the inner half,” said Hojnar. “He made a really good pitcher’s pitch, came in with a fastball and I was able to get just enough of it to squeeze it into the outfield.”

Keaton Anthony extended the lead to 6-4 with a sacrifice fly and that would end of being enough, even though the Tommies added a run in the eighth inning. Hojnar said that it was important for them to come back to avoid a big letdown from the win Sunday.

“I think it’s really important and I think comes back to our confidence staying up. Throughout the game, we had no doubts, everyone was heads up. We all knew that we were going to find a way to win that game.”

Six Iowa pitchers took the mound and gave up just one free base on the day, while forcing the St Thomas hitters to hit their way on base. They racked up 12 strikeouts en route to the victory and Coach Heller mentioned that keeping the good pitching comes down to things in the pitcher’s heads.

“It’s a confidence thing and a mindset thing, that’s what it is,” said Heller. “There’s no magic switch and unfortunately the more you harp on it the worse it gets because that’s the last thing you want guys thinking not to walk somebody…We want to be the ones who are attacking the hitter. We want that to be the mindset and not be afraid to pound the strike zone.”

Keaton Anthony led with two RBIs, including his solo home run. Sam Hojnar picked up two hits, while Ben Wilmes and Kyle Huckstorf each reached base twice.

The Hawkeyes move to 10-8 on the season and will take the field next on Wednesday against Grand View. The weather forecast is not looking favorable, so there is good chance the game gets canceled. Iowa starts their weekend series against Central Michigan on Friday at 4:05pm and will be streamed on BTN+.



