The 2024 college football season is just a few weeks away now, so the preseason Top 25 polls are coming fast and furious now. The AP released its preseason Top 25 poll today, with Iowa checking in at #25 on the poll. That's exactly where the Hawkeyes were slotted in the preseason Coaches Poll released last week.

AP Top 25 RANK TEAM RECORD PTS 1 Georgia (46) 0-0 1532 2 Ohio State (15) 0-0 1490 3 Oregon (1) 0-0 1403 4 Texas 0-0 1386 5 Alabama 0-0 1260 6 Ole Miss 0-0 1189 7 Notre Dame 0-0 1122 8 Penn State 0-0 1060 9 Michigan 0-0 995 10 Florida State 0-0 971 11 Missouri 0-0 927 12 Utah 0-0 887 13 LSU 0-0 804 14 Clemson 0-0 689 15 Tennessee 0-0 629 16 Oklahoma 0-0 566 17 Oklahoma State 0-0 538 18 Kansas State 0-0 526 19 Miami 0-0 492 20 Texas A&M 0-0 292 21 Arizona 0-0 237 22 Kansas 0-0 231 23 USC 0-0 172 24 North Carolina State 0-0 171 25 Iowa 0-0 140

