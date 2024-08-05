Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Iowa Ranked 25th in Preseason Coaches Poll

Ross Binder • Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

The 2024 college football season is officially less than a month away. With actual games just a few weeks away, the preseason polls are starting to be released as well. First up: the US LBM Coaches Poll, conducted by the American Football Coaches Association. Iowa checks in at #25 in the preseason coaches poll.

Coaches Poll
RANK TEAM RECORD PTS

1

Georgia (46)

0-0

1364

2

Ohio State (7)

0-0

1302

3

Oregon

0-0

1228

4

Texas (1)

0-0

1223

5

Alabama

0-0

1077

6

Ole Miss

0-0

1019

7

Notre Dame

0-0

969

8

Michigan (1)

0-0

944

9

Penn State

0-0

889

10

Florida State

0-0

867

11

Missouri

0-0

808

12

LSU

0-0

742

13

Utah

0-0

665

14

Clemson

0-0

657

15

Tennessee

0-0

621

16

Oklahoma

0-0

609

17

Kansas State

0-0

416

18

Oklahoma State

0-0

359

19

Miami (FL)

0-0

292

20

Texas A&M

0-0

273

21

Arizona

0-0

230

22

North Carolina State

0-0

216

23

USC

0-0

199

24

Kansas

0-0

186

25

Iowa

0-0

149
Advertisement

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Georgia, winners of two of the last three college football national championships, leads the way as the preseason #1 pick, with 46 of 55 total first-place votes. Ohio State (7), Texas (1), and Michigan (1) received the remaining first-place votes. The Buckeyes slot in at #2 in the preseason Top 25, the first of four Big Ten teams in the Top 10, along with Oregon (#3), Michigan (#8), and Penn State (#9).

The Big Ten has six teams in the preseason Top 25, with the four Top 10 outfits joined by USC at #23 and Iowa at #25. The SEC leads the way with nine teams in the Top 25, including four of the top six. The Big 12 has five teams in the Top 25, though none higher than Utah at #13. The ACC has four teams in the Top 25, led by Florida State at #10. Independent Notre Dame rounds out the 25 teams in the poll at #7.

While Iowa is one of six Big Ten teams in the Top 25, it's notable that they will only play one of those other five ranked Big Ten squads in the regular season -- #2 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, October 5. In fact, no other team in the Top 25 is currently scheduled to play fewer games against ranked opponents than the Hawkeyes, as noted by The Gazette's Mike Hlas.

That fact is only going to further the perception that Iowa has a very easy schedule in 2024. The reality will be determined on fall Saturdays starting less than a month from now and there are always teams that are surprisingly better or worse than their preseason slotting. But on paper Iowa certainly appears to have a very manageable schedule to rack up wins -- and perhaps even contend for a slot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement