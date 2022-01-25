Iowa ready for big battle with Purdue

For Iowa's big men, they will face a tall task on Thursday night when Purdue comes to town. The Boilermakers are led by 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who is literally a big challenge in each and every game.



Filip Rebraca got his first try and guarding Edey in December and ended up fouling out. He discusses what he learned in that first meeting with Purdue and how he plans to combat their big man this time around. Keegan Murray discusses how he learned about Purdue by watching them in the first meeting while being sidelined with a sprained ankle.

