HawkeyeReport - Iowa releases basketball schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced Wednesday its 2020-21 men's basketball Big Ten schedule. Click HERE to view the complete schedule.

Iowa, ranked fifth nationally in The Associated Press Preseason Poll, plays six of its seven nonconference games on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, including the first six of the season.

The Hawkeyes begin the season a week from today, hosting North Carolina Central on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. (CT). Two days later, Iowa will entertain Southern University on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. (CT) as part of its multi-team event. Southern will challenge North Carolina Central on Thanksgiving. Both Iowa games will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes will entertain North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 and Northern Illinois on Dec. 13. The home dates for Iowa’s contest against Western Illinois and the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State are being finalized and will be announced later.

Iowa closes its nonconference slate versus top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. (CT) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Iowa’s first of 20 conference games is scheduled for Dec. 22 in Iowa City against Purdue. The Hawkeyes will play the Boilermakers, Nebraska, Penn State once at home, while playing Illinois, Michigan and Maryland once on the road. Iowa will play the other seven league teams twice.

Iowa’s second conference game will be played on Christmas Day at Minnesota. It marks just the third time in program history that the Hawkeyes will play on Christmas; the previous two times were in holiday tournaments in Hawaii in 1984 and 1988. The Hawkeyes have seven players returning with starting experience, including All-American senior center Luka Garza, and upperclassmen all-conference honorees Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp, and Connor McCaffery, who led all Division I players in assist-to-turnover ratio a year ago.

Game times and television information for each game will be announced later.

FAN INFORMATION

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, there will be no men’s and women’s basketball general admission single game or season ticket sales to home games at this time

Visit hawkeyesports.com/fancutouts to purchase a fan cutout(s) for all winter sports in Carver-Hawkeye Arena; 20 percent of the revenue will benefit UI Dance Marathon, with the remainder of the profits supporting the UI student-athletes’ scholarship fund

Programs, posters, and magnets will not be printed this season

IOWA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE



Wed., Nov. 25 N.C. Central IOWA CITY 3 p.m. BTN



Fri., Nov. 27 Southern IOWA CITY 4 p.m. BTN



TBD Western Illinois IOWA CITY TBD TBD



Tues. Dec. 8 North Carolina % IOWA CITY TBD TBD

TBD Iowa State + IOWA CITY TBD TBD



Sun., Dec. 13 Northern Illinois IOWA CITY TBD TBD

Sat., Dec. 19vs. Gonzaga ^Sioux Falls, S.D. 11:00 am CBS



Tues., Dec. 22 Purdue IOWA CITY TBD TBD

Fri., Dec. 25 at Minnesota* Minneapolis TBD TBD



Tues., Dec. 29 Northwestern* IOWA CITY TBD TBD

Sat., Jan. 2 at Rutgers* Piscataway, N.J. TBD TBD



Thurs., Jan. 7 at Maryland* College Park, Md. TBD TBD

Sun., Jan. 10/Mon., Jan. 11 Minnesota* IOWA CITY TBD TBD



Thurs., Jan. 14 Michigan State*IOWA CITY TBD TBD

Sun., Jan. 17/Mon., Jan. 18 at Northwestern* Evanston, Ill. TBD TBD



Thurs., Jan. 21 Indiana*IOWA CITY TBD TBD



Sun., Jan. 24 Nebraska* IOWA CITY TBD TBD



Fri., Jan. 29 at Illinois* Champaign, Ill. TBD TBD



Thurs., Feb. 4 Ohio State*IOWA CITY TBD TBD



Sun., Feb. 7 at Indiana* Bloomington, Ind. TBD TBD



Wed., Feb. 10 Rutgers* IOWA CITY TBD TBD



Sat., Feb. 13 at Michigan State* East Lansing, Mich. TBD TBD



Thurs., Feb. 18 at Wisconsin* Madison, Wis. TBD TBD



Sun., Feb. 21 Penn State*IOWA CITY TBD TBD



Sun., Feb. 28 at Ohio State* Columbus, Ohio TBD TBD

Thurs., March 4 at Michigan* Ann Arbor, Mich. TBD TBD



Sun., March 7 Wisconsin* IOWA CITY TBD



