Iowa releases Big Ten wrestling schedule





IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa wrestling program announced Wednesday it will wrestle an eight-dual conference schedule in 2021-22, beginning with a home date Jan. 7 against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Big Ten released the conference schedule Wednesday. Each Big Ten institution will wrestle four duals at home and four on the road.

In addition to hosting Minnesota on Jan. 7, Iowa will welcome Purdue (Jan. 9), Penn State (Jan. 28) and Wisconsin (Feb. 5) to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes’ Big Ten schedule includes road trips to Northwestern (Jan. 14), Illinois (Jan. 16), Ohio State (Jan. 21) and Nebraska (Feb. 20).

Iowa’s nonconference schedule will be released at a later date, but season tickets are available for immediate purchase at hawkeyesports.com.

National and Big Ten Coach of the Year Tom Brands returns the entire 10-man lineup from Iowa’s 2021 Big Ten and NCAA championship teams. The lineup includes 10 All-Americans and two-time Hodge Trophy winner Spencer Lee, who last season became the seventh wrestler in program history to win three NCAA titles.

Iowa won the 2021 NCAA Championships with seven All-America honors and three national finalists. The team title was No. 24 in program history. Iowa crowned four Big Ten champions – Lee, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, and Michael Kemerer – en route to its 37th conference title in school history.