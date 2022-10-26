Normally college football schedules are made years into the future. But, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it turned schedules upside down and resulted in some changes that were made to the Big Ten football schedule in the past few years.

This spring and summer, the Big Ten considered doing away with the East and West divisions in 2023, but per a report from The Athletic earlier this week, they have decided to wait until USC and UCLA arrive for the 2024 football season.

Which brings us to the conference releasing their final division based schedule on Wednesday morning. From an Iowa perspective, it features contests against all of their division foes, including the now traditional Black Friday contest against Nebraska. In 2023, that game will be played in Lincoln on November 24th.

Iowa has already scheduled three games for their non-conference slate. That includes hosting Utah State on September 2nd, traveling to Ames to face Iowa State on September 9th, and finally hosting Western Michigan on September 16th.

Here's the rest of the schedule for the Hawkeyes in Big Ten play. This is a year where the Big Ten West will have five home games.This will be the first trip for the Spartans to Kinnick Stadium since 2013 with fans present.



Sept. 23: at Penn State



Sept. 30: vs. Mich State



Oct. 7: vs. Purdue



Oct. 14: at Wisconsin

Oct. 21: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 28: BYE



Nov. 4: at Northwestern



Nov. 11: vs. Rutgers



Nov. 18: vs. Illinois



Nov. 24: at Nebraska







