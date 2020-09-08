HawkeyeReport - Iowa resumes workouts

Once week ago, Iowa athletics had to hit the pause button on workouts for their student-athletes after there were 93 positive tests for Covid-19.

The halting of workout was set to last until after Labor Day and after another round of testing, the positive testing rate dropped enough for student-athletes to resume their 12 hours of workouts each week on campus.

On Tuesday, Iowa reported just 21 positive tests result for Covid-19 with 276 negative test results.

Since Iowa started testing student-athletes, coaches, and administrators in late May, they have had 197 positive test results, 2,836 negative test results and one inconclusive result.

Since Iowa athletics has been given the all clear, that means they can resume workouts with strength and conditioning coaches and their sports coaching staff.

At this point the sports season for all of Iowa’s student-athletes are on hold. Fall sports have been postponed and no dates for the beginning of official training or competitions have been set. Iowa’s winter sports, including basketball and wrestling, remain on hold as well awaiting the all clear to potentially start competing perhaps as soon as late November.