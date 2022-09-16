For much of the Big Ten, today was opening day of conference play and the Iowa Field Hockey team had a match-up against an Indiana team that had won five straight games. The Hoosiers started the season 0-2, but entered the day at 5-2, including 11 goals scored in their last two games. The Hawkeyes handled IU 5-1 and moved to 1-0 in Big Ten play. For the third straight game, the Hawkeyes scored a goal before fans were fully settled into their seats. Just 90 seconds into the game, Iowa got a penalty corner opportunity and Lokke Stribos took advantage, ripping a shot past IU goalie Arabella Loveridge. It was a good sign for the Hawkeyes after they went just 1/9 on penalty corners against Massachusetts.



“We knew we were going to have a bit of a battle today. We wanted to get out to a fast start in every quarter and that’s what we did,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. “We wanted to take the wind out of their sails and anytime you can get a Big Ten win, we’re excited about that.” Before the Hoosiers could breathe again, Iowa was back on the attack. Annika Herbine stole a lazy Indiana pass and found teammate Esme Gibson for an easy goal. After five minutes, the Hawkeyes had a 2-0 lead. “Our ability up front to just win the ball high and to score, it’s so good,” said Esme Gibson. “I did the easy bit, (Annika) she did the difficult bit.” The rest of the first half was quiet, but Iowa extended their lead in the third quarter. Laura Drees scored her first goal as a Hawkeye in the 31st minute off a rebound on a penalty corner opportunity, while Anthe Nijziel converted a penalty corner of her own in the 37th minute to make it 4-0.



