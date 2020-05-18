MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Iowa running back Samson Evans announced on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving the Hawkeye football program.

"After much thought and talking to my family, I've decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal," Evans said in a statement. "I'd personally like to thank the University of Iowa and all the coaches for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams. However, it is time for me to move on and I'm excited for what the future may hold."

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Evans did not see any game action, but did earn Academic All-Big Ten honors and a Team Leader Award on special teams at Iowa's annual football banquet.