Iowa rush comes up big late against Minnesota

The Iowa defense had only two sacks of the Gophers, but they both came at a great time as the Hawkeyes were able to close out a victory and retain Floyd of Rosedale for another year. The first sack, and maybe the most important was by Zach VanValkenberg, who worked a stunt with Logan Lee and tackled Tanner Morgan inside his own five yard line.



Following the victory, VanValkenberg and Lee discuss that big play and how they worked together on that play to make it happen and they talk about how they were able to play such a high volume of snaps in this game against the huge Minnesota offensive line.

