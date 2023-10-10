IOWA CITY — With all due respect to Ben Franklin, there's only two inevitable things in an Iowa Hawkeye football game: The Wave and complaints about the offense. Both have earned their reputations, too — Iowa remains on pace for its third-straight season in the bottom 10 nationally in yards per game, at 249.2; among Power 5 programs, only Utah (297.6) is within 50 yards per game of the Hawkeyes this year.

Grim stuff, and no surprise to any Iowa fans. But if there's a green shoot of optimism in Iowa City, it's a run game that looked downright competent Saturday in the 20-14 victory over Purdue, with 35 rushes for 181 yards — and crucially, 6.8 yards per rush for non-quarterbacks.

"Saturday was probably our best day [rushing] out there," head coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday. "In a perfect world, you want to be balanced. At least that's our goal, to try to have the threat to run and pass."

Offensive lineman Connor Colby remained guarded in his praise of the team's performance.

"I'd say it was a step in the right direction," Colby said Tuesday. "We probably left a lot of yards out there, either falling off our block or missing our assignments, and that's stuff that we need to keep eradicating from our play."



Some credit is due to Kaleb Johnson, who returned to the starting lineup Saturday and rushed for 134 yards in the 20-14 victory over Purdue; teammate Leshon Williams, who shouldered most of the rushing load in Johnson's absence, also logged 13 rushes and 74 yards in the victory.

Johnson's return to the starting lineup is obviously a boon to the Iowa offense, which had been relying heavily on a pair of true freshmen for depth behind Williams. Yet in an ironic twist, Johnson's absence might have been the best thing for Iowa's rushing productivity as well, as he revealed after the Purdue game that he hadn't been healthy when the season started (35 combined rushes for 91 yards and one TD).

"My ankle's been hurting me since fall camp," Johnson said Saturday. "Yahya [Black] fell on me by accident when I was going through the hole, and it really just affected me and my game. Now I'm back to the healing process and it feels great."