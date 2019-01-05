HawkeyeReport.com

Iowa safety Amani Hooker is leaving college early for the NFL Draft. The junior, who is originally from Minneapolis, MN, made the announcement today after helping the Hawkeyes to a 27-22 victory in the Outback Bowl earlier this week on New Year's Day.

A second team All-American, the 6-foot-0, 210-pound Hooker was named Big Ten defensive back of the year after totaling 65 tackles and four interceptions for the Hawkeyes in 2018.

Hooker joins Noah Fant as Iowa's early entries in the NFL Draft so far with decisions still yet to come from Anthony Nelson and T.J. Hockenson this month. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is January 14.