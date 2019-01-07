HawkeyeReport.com

Iowa's Anthony Nelson declares for NFL Draft
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson is leaving college early for the NFL Draft. The redshirt junior from Waukee made the announcement today after helping the Hawkeyes to a 27-22 victory in the Outback Bowl earlier this week on New Year's Day.
A second team All-Big Ten selection, the 6-foot-7, 271-pound Nelson finished the 2018 season with 45 tackles, 13.5 TFL, and 9.5 sacks for the Hawkeyes. He was also named an Academic All-American for the second straight year and is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Nelson joins Noah Fant and Amani Hooker as early entries from Iowa in the NFL Draft this year with a decision from T.J. Hockenson still yet to come.