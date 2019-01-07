HawkeyeReport.com

Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson is leaving college early for the NFL Draft. The redshirt junior from Waukee made the announcement today after helping the Hawkeyes to a 27-22 victory in the Outback Bowl earlier this week on New Year's Day.

A second team All-Big Ten selection, the 6-foot-7, 271-pound Nelson finished the 2018 season with 45 tackles, 13.5 TFL, and 9.5 sacks for the Hawkeyes. He was also named an Academic All-American for the second straight year and is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Nelson joins Noah Fant and Amani Hooker as early entries from Iowa in the NFL Draft this year with a decision from T.J. Hockenson still yet to come.