Iowa's big official visit weekend is finally here. In this update, we take an in-depth look at each recruit scheduled to visit the Hawkeyes, their other offers and official visits, where Iowa currently stands in their recruiting, and much more.

Kadyn Proctor Offensive Lineman Pleasant Hill, IA Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Alabama 6/10 Offers: Iowa, Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, , Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Missouri, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Mississippi, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Tulane, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Auburn, West Virginia, Houston, Jackson State, Florida A&M, Alabama State, Campbell, and Alabama A&M. Analysis: One of the biggest recruiting stories this past week was Proctor narrowing his choices down to two finalists - Iowa and Alabama. The 6-foot-8, 335-pound decided to cancel previously scheduled trips to Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan, and will now make an official visit to Iowa City on June 24. Proctor, who visited Alabama on June 10, will then start working a decision between the Crimson Tide and the home state Hawkeyes.

Kendrick Gilbert Defensive Lineman Indianapolis, IN Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: LSU 6/3 and Kentucky 6/17 Offers: Iowa, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Washington, Minnesota, Kentucky, Purdue, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Nebraska, Toledo, and Miami-OH. Analysis: Gilbert has been to Iowa a couple times before and has a good relationship with lead recruiter Kelvin Bell. Will it be enough? Only time will tell, but certainly there is some tough competition, most notably from LSU and Kentucky right now.

Trevor Lauck Offensive Lineman Indianapolis, IN Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Michigan State 6/17 Offers: Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Louisville, Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia, Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, and Toledo. Analysis: Lauck is a long time target for Iowa, going back to last year when he attended the Hawkeye Tailgater. Now, the coaching staff will be looking to close the deal on his official visit. Last week, Lauck visited Michigan State and will likely be making an early July decision with the Spartans and the Hawkeyes appearing to be at the top of his list.

Kahlil Tate Defensive Back Chicago, IL Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Wisconsin 6/3 and Purdue 6/10 Offers: Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Ball State, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan. Analysis: Iowa will be the final official visit for Tate after touring Wisconsin and Purdue earlier this month. This one appears to be mostly a Badgers vs. Hawkeyes battle at the moment.

Chris Terek Offensive Lineman Glen Ellyn, IL Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Wisconsin 6/3, Michigan 6/10, and Illinois 6/17 Offers: Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Air Force, Connecticut, Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami-OH, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Maine, and Illinois State. Analysis: Terek grew up following Iowa and said the offer from the Hawkeyes in May was a really big deal to him. Since then, his recruiting has taken off though with several other new offers including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois, all of whom received an official visit this month.

Logan Howland Offensive Lineman Princeton, NJ Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Oklahoma 6/3, Michigan 6/10, and Miami 6/17 Offers: Iowa, Oklahoma, Michigan, Miami, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Louisville, Marshall, Connecticut, Kent State, and Massachusetts. Analysis: A teammate of Iowa QB commit Marco Lainez, Howland visited the Hawkeyes in April and walked away very interested and with a scholarship offer in hand. Since then, his recruiting has blown up and he is mostly focused on Iowa, Miami, Oklahoma, and Michigan, all of whom will have received an official visit after this weekend.

Trevor Buhr Offensive Lineman Washington, MO Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Iowa State 6/10 Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Washington, Illinois, Kansas, Wyoming, and Central Michigan. Analysis: It may come down to a Cy-Hawk battle for Buhr, but the Missouri native also has some other impressive offers on the table.

George Burhenn Tight End Fortville, IN Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Purdue 6/10 and Iowa State 6/17 Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue, Michigan State, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Nevada, Army, Air Force, Ball State, Miami-OH, Ohio, and Indiana State. Analysis: In early April, Burhenn was unranked and still looking for his first Power Five offer, but since then has seen his recruiting take off and will be wrapping up a crucial stretch with official visits to Iowa, Iowa State, and Purdue this month.

Zach Ortwerth Tight End St. Louis, MO Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Wisconsin 6/3, Minnesota, 6/10, and Pittsburgh 6/17 Offers: Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, West Virginia, Memphis, Connecticut, and Eastern Michigan. Analysis: Ortwerth has visited Iowa City twice this year and will be returning for his official visit on 6/24, which will give the Hawkeyes a chance to make the final pitch before he goes to make a decision among finalists Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh.

Jordan Allen Defensive End Olathe, KS Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Missouri 6/10 and Iowa State 6/17 Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, USC, Washington, New Mexico State, and South Dakota. Analysis: A spring visit to Iowa City netted an offer from the Hawkeyes for Allen and he has been a top target for the coaching staff ever since. This week's trip to see the Hawkeyes will be his last official visit of the summer after making stops at Missouri and Iowa State earlier this month.

Kenneth Merriweather Defensive End Detroit, MI Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: None scheduled yet Offers: Iowa, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Purdue, Syracuse, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Kent State, Toledo, Howard, and Alabama A&M. Analysis: Merriweather seemed close to committing after his last visit to Iowa City in April so his official visit this week could definitely be one to watch.

Asa Newsom Linebacker Waverly, IA Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Minnesota 6/10, Kansas State 6/14, and Stanford 6/17 Offers: Iowa, Minnesota, Stanford, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Analysis: Newsom's older brother, Mosai, is at Nebraska, but his recruiting as of late has been focused more on Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Stanford, each of whom will have received an official visit.

Jaron Tibbs Wide Receiver Indianapolis, IN Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Other Official Visits: Purdue 6/10 Offers: Iowa, Purdue, Northern Illinois, Akron, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Miami-OH, Tennessee-Martin, Dartmouth, Columbia, Holy Cross, Colgate, Illinois State, and Indiana State. Analysis: With Purdue recently offering, the Hawkeyes now have some Big Ten competition for the Indianapolis native, who will likely work on making a decision after taking official visits to both schools this month.

David Caulker Defensive End Des Moines, IA Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Kent State, Northern Illinois, and Northern Iowa. Analysis: Caulker committed to the Hawkeyes right after earning an offer at Iowa's camp on June 5, 2022.

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson Defensive Tackle Norwalk, IA Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa and Iowa State Analysis: Borcherding-Johnson gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on July 8, 2021.

Marco Lainez Quarterback Princeton, NJ Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Maryland, West Virginia, Louisville, Princeton, Penn, Massachusetts, and Old Dominion. Analysis: Lainez gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on December 13, 2021.

Chase Brackney Defensive Lineman Englewood, CO Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, Nebraska, USC, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and Eastern Michigan. Analysis: Brackney gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on February 14, 2022.

Alex Mota Wide Receiver Marion, IA Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio. Analysis: Mota gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on February 18, 2022.

Leighton Jones Offensive Lineman Brownsburg, IN Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, Purdue, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Ohio, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, and Illinois State. Analysis: Jones gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on February 26, 2022.

John Nestor Safety Chicago, IL Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Miami-OH, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, and Western Michigan. Analysis: Nestor gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on April 4, 2022.

Zach Lutmer Safety Rock Rapids, IA Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. Analysis: Lutmer gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on May 13, 2022.

Aidan Hall Linebacker Harlan, IA Iowa Official Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, Minnesota, Army, Air Force, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Fordham, and Illinois State. Analysis: Hall gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on May 21, 2022.

Ben Kueter Linebacker Iowa City, IA Iowa Unofficial Visit Date: 6/24 Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Missouri, Analysis: A two-sport athlete, Kueter already used his Iowa official visit for wrestling, so it will technically be an unofficial visit for football this weekend, but he will be on campus for everything with the rest of the recruits.

By Ranking: Five-stars: 1 Four-stars: 2 Three-stars: 20 --- By Position: QB: 1 WR: 2 TE: 2 OL: 6 DL: 6 LB: 3 DB: 3 --- By State: Iowa: 8 Indiana: 5 Illinois: 3 Missouri: 2 New Jersey: 2 Kansas: 1 Michigan: 1 Colorado: 1 ---