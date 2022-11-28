One week ago, Iowa fans were looking at a potential return trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game and a likely bowl game in Tampa.

A lot can change in a week and it certainly has for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa lost 24-17 to Nebraska on Black Friday and once Purdue defeated Indiana on Saturday, Iowa’s small Big Ten title game chances were extinguished. It also almost certainly put an end to Iowa’s chances of returning to Tampa for the artist formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

First, here’s the bowl pecking order in the Big Ten beyond the New Year’s Six Bowl games, which includes the Rose Bowl. The Cheez-it Citrus Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl (Formerly Outback Bowl), Music City Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

That’s really as deep as we need to go as far as Iowa is concerned.

How this will play out depends on what happens in Indy on Saturday when Michigan plays Purdue. It will also be impacted by what happens in other title games. But, the biggest impact is will Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State end up in a NY6 bowl game? It’s looking very much like that will happen. Michigan could be headed to the College Football Playoff. Ohio State could be headed to the Rose Bowl. Penn State could be headed to the Cotton Bowl. Now, if Purdue pulls of a shocker, then that will change some thinking, but let’s play this out in a more conventional way.

That means a Purdue loss sends them to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.

With eight regular season wins, the Illini are probably going to end up in Tampa.

Then it starts to get interesting. What will the Music City Bowl do?

The rumor is that the folks in Nashville want Kentucky from the SEC. That makes sense because Lexington is not far from Nashville. Wildcat fans would show up for the game. What we also know is that when it is possible, bowl games tend to avoid repeat match-ups and Iowa and Kentucky met last year in the Citrus Bowl. That’s why we are seeing Minnesota heading to Nashville in a lot of bowl projections.

Now, if the folks in Nashville decide to opt for a different SEC team, then Iowa becomes the team to beat for the New Year’s Eve game.

But, if it opts for Kentucky that means is that Iowa could very well be headed to Yankee Stadium and the Pinstripe Bowl. The Hawkeyes played Boston College in the contest in December of 2017. Iowa defeated BC 27-20 in that game played in frigid conditions.

Both ESPN bowl projections have Iowa playing in the Bronx as does Brett McMurphy from the Action Network. They all have Iowa facing Pittsburgh in the game.

Before you start making reservations for New York City, remember that these are just guesses at this point and the bowl pecking order can and probably will change. Bowl announcements will officially be made on Sunday, December 4th.



