Jordan Bohannon came to Wells Fargo Arena with a purpose. That purpose was to do his best to shut down UNI guard A.J. Green. Mission accomplished for Bohannon and his teammates as they held the Panthers to just 18 first half points on their way to a 77-54 win on Saturday. Bohannon along with Tyler Cook, Nicholas Baer, and Luka Garza discuss the improvement on the defensive end of the floor and also their focus on getting the ball down low on offense and how that paid off in the victory over UNI.

