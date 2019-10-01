There's a method to the madness of Iowa football and thus far this season, it's worked to perfection. On the offensive side it means grinding time off the clock with long drives. That has led to Iowa's offense possessing the football for nearly 36 minutes per game. A key cog in that wheel is the Iowa run game, led by Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young, who lead the Hawkeye ground game. They discuss the role of time of possession and how the long drives have served Iowa well this season.

