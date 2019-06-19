With recruiting heating up for basketball prospects in the Class of 2020, the Iowa coaches are showing increasing interest in the top point guard in the state of Iowa.

Bowen Born has already accumulated a solid list of scholarship offers from the mid-major level and after seeing increased communication from Iowa in the past month, the 2020 point guard made an unofficial visit to Iowa City on Tuesday.

“It was pretty casual,” Born said. “We didn’t talk a whole lot of recruiting, but things have picked up with Iowa as far as communication and then also coming over for the visit. You can kind of tell their interest level is picking up, but we just talked basketball more than anything.”

After visiting with the Iowa coaches, the 5-foot-11 and 160 pound point guard then played pickup basketball with the current Hawkeyes, which he really enjoyed.

“It was a great experience for me,” Born said of playing with the Hawkeyes. “I have played with college players before, but it’s obviously very different than playing with my high school team. I really enjoyed it and you get a feel for the more physical nature of the college game.”

He hopes to return to Iowa City again next week for a similar type visit early in the week and then Born will likely be headed out on his second official visit. He took his first official visit earlier this month to Northern Iowa. The next official visit will be to Indiana State.

“I want to get a few official visits under my belt this month and then take more visits in the fall. I’m thinking of going to Indiana State next Thursday and Friday for an official visit because we have a high school event next weekend that I want to participate in.”

Born will be playing with his Iowa Barnstormers AAU squad in the month of July and also participate in the NCAA camp in Champaign, IL.

