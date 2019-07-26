IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2019 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Watch List. Stanley is one of 16 quarterbacks on the 40-player list.



Presented by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, the award is presented to the nation’s most outstanding player. A quarterback has won the award five of the last six years.

Stanley (6-foot-4, 243-pounds) passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns -- the second-most in the Big Ten and 22nd-most in the country -- last season. His 52 career touchdowns rank fourth in program history and are the most by a Hawkeye over a two-year span. The Menomonie, Wisconsin, native also ranks ninth in career passing yards (5,351) and total offense (5,240).

As Iowa’s offensive team captain, Stanley set an Iowa bowl record for longest pass and longest touchdown pass with a 75-yard touchdown in Iowa’s 2019 Outback Bowl win over No. 18 Mississippi State.

Stanley was named to the Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award watch lists earlier this summer.

The award is named after Walter Camp, the “Father of American Football,” who was a pioneer of American football.

Former quarterback Brad Banks (2002) and former defensive back Desmond King (2015) were finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Ten semifinalists will be announced in mid-November and the winner will be announced live Dec. 12, on ESPN, during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio. For ticket information for all seven home games, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.