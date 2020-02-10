Iowa's NCAA resume takes shape
The college basketball season is steaming along and for the Hawkeyes, it means just seven more regular season games. Iowa will play three of those contests at home and four will be on the road. Aft...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news