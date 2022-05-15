Iowa's rally falls short

Trailing 9-1 after the third inning in a baseball game is not a recipe for success. Unfortunately for Iowa today, the Michigan State bats came out of fire in the first couple innings and put the Hawks in that exact situation. The Spartans built their lead as large as 10-1 and their bullpen was able to fend off a serious Hawkeye rally to pick up the 10-8 win in the series finale.

Ty Langenberg was ambushed by Michigan State lineup in the second inning and for the second straight day, Coach Rick Heller had to go to the bullpen very early. After working a 1-2-3 first inning, the Spartans tagged Langenberg and reliever Jacob Henderson for eight hits and put up a nine spot in the second inning. A bases clearing triple from Peter Ahn was the backbreaker, as it pushed the lead to 9-1.

“We had a rough start. Michigan State came out on fire,” said Heller. “Everything their bat touched fell for a hit and we had a call go against us at the plate that hurt and cost us four runs, so it ended up being nine instead of five.”

On the other side, Harrison Cook had a solid start for the Spartans going 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on six hits, while striking out five.

The Hawkeyes fell down 10-1 in the sixth inning, but put together a fearsome rally to elevate the heartrates of the MSU fans in attendance. A Peyton Williams two-run home run in the seventh inning cut the lead to 10-3 and got the wheels turning on a comeback.

A Ben Wilmes RBI groundout made it 10-4 in the eighth inning, but the Hawkeyes continued to battle and loaded the bases against reliver Andrew Carson. Keaton Anthony then delivered a grand slam to bring Iowa within two runs and give them hope of a miraculous comeback.



