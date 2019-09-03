There's an old saying that a team improves the most from week one to week two of the football season. Players have game experience under their belt and coaches have tape to use for teaching purposes. That is certainly the case with the Iowa secondary, led by Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone. They discuss the improvements that need to happen, what they have seen from Rutgers on film, and Kaevon Merriweather talks about his first start and what he learned on Saturday after watching film with Phil Parker.

