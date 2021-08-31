Iowa secondary ready for Hoosier passing game

The most veteran group on the Iowa football team heading into the 2021 season is the Hawkeye secondary. With three seniors and two other players with plenty of experience, Iowa will head into the season having seen just about everything an opponent can offer. With that in mind, Riley Moss and Dane Belton are preparing for a big challenge this weekend when they host Indiana. The Hoosiers have one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the conference who can extend plays with his legs.



They discuss the challenge presented by Michael Penix, how he extends plays and what that means for the secondary, and Belton discusses moving between Cash and strong safety during the game and how he became more comfortable with that last season.

