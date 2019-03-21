HawkeyeReport.com

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Seven University of Iowa wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA Championships following second-round wins Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Spencer Lee, Kaleb Young, and Alex Marinelli all moved on with major decisions. Austin DeSanto, Max Murin, Pat Lugo, and Sam Stoll each won by decision.

The Hawkeyes’ seven quarterfinalists are more than any other team. Iowa is in third place with 24 points, 8.5 points behind Penn State.

“Session two is in the books. We have a lot of work to do,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “Session three starts tomorrow and we have two guys on the backside who will have two matches. Seven guys will be in the quarters. We have to be strong. Close matches have to go our way.”

Murin and Stoll advanced following a pair of upsets on Day 1. Murin, the No. 22 seed at 141 and an NCAA first-timer, defeated No. 6 Michael Carr, 3-2. Stoll, the No. 28 seed at 285, is in the quarterfinals for the first time in his career following a 1-0 win over No. 12 Conan Jennings.

“I didn’t even look at seeds,” Murin said. “One of my teammates told me about being the 22nd seed and I got excited. I told myself I’m going to be the dark horse of the tournament and it put a chip on my shoulder.”

Lee, the defending NCAA champion at 125 pounds and No. 3 seed in the tournament, outscored his opponents 28-1 on the opening day. Marinelli, the top seed at 165, moved on to the quarterfinals for the second straight year, winning Thursday night by 12-4 major decision.

Young, the No. 6 seed at 157, has outscored his opponents 30-3 in his first NCAA Championships.

“I feel loose and I’m getting scores in,” Young said. “It’s good. I need to be relaxed.”

Lugo scored a takedown in the second sudden-victory period to advance a 4-2 winner. DeSanto scored five points in the third period to win 7-2 and advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

The Hawkeyes were 16-2 overall on Day 1. Their two losses were both overtime decisions. Cash Wilcke lost, 6-4, at 184, and Jacob Warner fell, 4-2, at 197.

The championships continue Friday at 10 a.m. (CT). The championship round and consolation round will begin simultaneously on eight mats. ESPNU and WatchESPN are providing television and online coverage of Session III.

IOWA’S SECOND ROUND NCAA RESULTS

125 - #3 Spencer Lee (Iowa) major dec. #14 Sean Fausz (NCST), 12-3

133 - #7 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. #10 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU), 7-2

141 - #22 Max Murin (Iowa) dec. #6 Michael Carr (ILL), 4-3

149 - #10 Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. #26 Ryan Blees (VT), 4-2 SV1

157 - #6 Kaleb Young (Iowa) major dec. #11 Ke-Shawn Hayes (OSU), 14-2

165 - #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) major dec. #16 Thomas Bullard (NCST), 12-4

184 - #5 Max Dean (Cornell) dec. #12 Cash Wilcke (Iowa), 6-4 SV1

197 - #21 Thomas Lane (Cal-Poly) dec. #5 Jacob Warner (Iowa), 4-2 SV1

285 - #28 Sam Stoll (Iowa) dec. #12 Conan Jennings (NU), 1-0

QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

125 - #3 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. #6 Sean Russell (MINN)

133 - #7 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. #2 Stephan Micic (MICH)

141 - #22 Max Murin (Iowa) dec. #3 Nick Lee (PSU)

149 - #10 Pat Lugo (Iowa) vs. #2 Micah Jordan (OSU)

157 - #6 Kaleb Young (Iowa) major dec. #3 Ryan Deakin (NU)

165 - #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. #8 Mekhi Lewis (VT)

285 - #28 Sam Stoll (Iowa) dec. #4 Jordan Wood (LEHIGH)

CONSOLATION MATCHUPS

184 - #12 Cash Wilcke (Iowa) vs. #22 Mason Reinhardt (WISC)

197 - #5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. #27 Joshua Roetman (NAVY)