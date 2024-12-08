Iowa Set to Face No. 19 Missouri in Music City Bowl

Iowa will return to the Music City Bowl for the first time since 2022. (Photo by © George Walker IV/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It's official: Iowa will head to Nashville, Tennessee to take on No. 19 Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The game will be played at Nissan Stadium on December 30 at 1:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers finished the season 9-3 overall, with a 5-3 record in the SEC. The two teams were supposed to face one another in the Music City Bowl in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are thrilled to accept an invitation to play in the 2024 Transperfect Music City Bowl against Missouri," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz in a prepared statement. “I believe our fans will be excited about the chance to see this Hawkeye team play one more time at a venue not too far from Iowa. As a staff, we are looking forward to three more weeks together with this group of players. The Music City Bowl is a great opportunity for our team to compete one more time to cap off the 2024 season. We can’t wait to get there.”

Missouri, like Iowa, is coming off a bit of disappointing season, where their group had playoff aspirations. Instead, the Tigers finished 9-3 with losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and South Carolina. The losses to the Aggies and Crimson Tide came by a combined total of 65 points. Graduate quarterback Brady Cook leads the way for the Missouri offense this season, completing 183-of-289 passes for 2,248 yards, nine passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Cook added 73 carries for 169 yards and five rushing touchdowns as well. Second-string QB Drew Pyne played in six games for the Tigers as well, partially due to midseason ankle and wrist injuries to Cook. A fellow grad student, Pyne completed 49-of-82 passes for 391 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, though he is less of a scramble threat than Cook. Defensively, Missouri's leading tackler on the season is Corey Flagg Jr., who has put together 76 total, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and an interception. Kirk Ferentz will speak to the media about the game at 3:45 pm on Sunday. Hawkeye Beacon will have a more detailed preview of the contest closer to the game.

Cook throws a pass against Mississippi State. (Photo by © Butch Dill-Imagn Images)

Iowa's last matchup with Missouri came in the 2010 Insight Bowl, where the Hawkeyes defeated the Blaine Gabbert-led Tigers, 27-24. Micah Hyde gave Iowa its win with a meandering 72-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter, though it still took some clutch defense to keep the Tigers at bay. Then-freshman Marcus Coker also dealt out some damage to the Tiger defense, taking 33 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.