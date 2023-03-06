The University of Iowa announced Monday morning that it had settled with a group of former Hawkeye football players in a long-standing racial discrimination lawsuit filed in 2020.

The lawsuit, which was filed after an investigation by law firm Husch Blackwell found evidence of racially discriminatory conduct in the Iowa football program, was settled with the State of Iowa and the University of Iowa for a total of $4.175 million.

Athletic director Gary Barta, head football coach Kirk Ferentz, and assistants Brian Ferentz, Chris Doyle and Seth Wallace were all dismissed as individual litigants in the lawsuit on February 28, which now appears to have been one of the last steps toward reaching this settlement.

Doyle was bought out from his contract with the University of Iowa in 2020 as a result of the Husch Blackwell investigation; Doyle collected $1.1 million as part of that agreement.

Brian Ferentz was also cited internally as part of the Husch Blackwell investigation, but has remained on staff at the University since then — though he has also been given performance standards in order to receive future contract extensions.

According to the settlement, which was first reported by the Des Moines Register, the state will pay $2 million, while the University of Iowa athletic department will pay the remaining $2.175 million.