Iowa shoots past Alabama State

After being tested earlier this week by North Carolina Central, the Hawkeyes came out strong early against Alabama State and pulled away to a 108-82 victory on Thursday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hornets were playing their fifth game in ten days and it showed as the Iowa scored at will in the first half, building up a 63-36 lead at the break.

Coming into the game the headline story was when would Jordan Bohannon knock down his record setting three pointer and the answer was with 17:56 left in the first half, the sharpshooter from Marion drilled a triple to give the Hawkeyes a 10-3 lead. That three pointer moved him past former Ohio State player John Dieber on the Big Ten list.

Keegan Murray has been the story of the first four games of the season. The sophomore forward had set a career high in his first three games of the season and was well on his way to another career high, but he didn’t play the last 7:31 of the game and finished with 26 points. But a Murray did finish with a career high. Kris Murray, who missed the game earlier this week due to illness, finished the night with a career best 17 points.

Another standout was point guard Joe Toussaint, who was 2-2 from three, scored 11 points, and dished out a career best 11 assists. For the game, Iowa had a season high 28 assists on 38 field goal and set a school record with 20 made three pointers on 44 attempts.

Iowa will have the weekend off and be back in action on Monday night when Western Michigan comes to town. Western Michigan lost to D2 Saginaw Valley, 80-63 on Thursday night.