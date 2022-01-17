Iowa showing increased interest in talented 2023 guard

It was a special day for 2023 point guard Brock Harding.

The Moline High School junior scored his 1,000th career point on Monday afternoon. It was a milestone that means a lot to him.

Honestly, I didn’t even know I was close to it,” he said. “It was something that was always in the back of my mind, but I really wasn’t focused on it.”

The 6-foot guard scored 26 points on Monday in an 84-66 win for the Maroons in a win over Riverdale. While Harding has had an outstanding career at Moline and playing AAU basketball with Mid-Pro Academy, recruiting interest has been slow to grow early in his career because many believed he was too small to play at the high D1 level.

He’s used that assessment to fuel his development in the past few years.

“I think that goes with me every time I hit the court,” he said of the size issue. “That’s the chip on my shoulder because people say I am too small. But, a guy like Tyler Ulis, he wasn’t big and I watched him. I think producing as a player is more important than size.”

College programs are now starting to take his talent more seriously and the offers are rolling in. Harding reports offers from Colorado State, Illinois State, Drake, Bradley, Western Illinois, Radford, SE Missouri, and several others.

In recent weeks, Iowa has started to give the Quad City point guard a more serious look. The Hawkeyes got a close look at Harding this past summer as they were recruiting his AAU teammates and 2023 Iowa commit Owen Freeman. Last week, Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw came to Moline to watch him play in-person.

“He said he liked my game this summer and said he would keep watching. Then he came here last week and said he was really impressed and if a spot opens up, then they would be on me.”

The interest also led Harding to take a visit to Iowa City for the Hawkeye game against Indiana the following day.

“I have gone to Iowa games since I was little because we are Big Ten fans. They have a great fanbase and the atmosphere at Carver is always great.”

Harding also really sees the Iowa style of play under Fran McCaffery as a great fit for him.

“I like Iowa’s style of play. I like that they get out and run and let players make plays and that what I feel like I do best.”