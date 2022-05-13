Iowa shuts down Michigan State

On a night where the offense left 13 runners on base, Adam Mazur was Adam Mazur.



That meant the Hawkeyes offense just needed a couple of runs. They got five and picked up the 5-0 series opening win against Michigan State in East Lansing.

“It was good to see the offense get off to a good start, put some runs up and threaten most of the first 5-6 innings,” said Coach Rick Heller. “We weren’t getting the two out hits to break it open, but the way Adam pitched was fantastic.”

Mazur would probably say that he didn’t quite have his best stuff this evening, but even so, the redshirt sophomore tossed 7.0 scoreless innings and racked up seven strikeouts.

Shutdown outings has almost become a routine for Mazur, as he has gone 6+ innings in each of his last seven outings dating back to the beginning of April. Over his last seven starts, Mazur has thrown 53.2 innings and allowed just seven earned runs. Tonight, he scattered six Spartan baserunners and was never in any sort of trouble, but 92 pitches forced him out of the game before he could get into the eighth inning.

“He took the lead and went out and pounded the strike zone. He did a great job. I tried to get him out a little earlier with the short turnaround next week and was able to do that,” said Coach Heller. “Ben Beutel came in and was really good to close it down.”

The Hawkeyes hopped on MSU starter Conner Tomasic in the first couple of innings to build and early lead. Izaya Fullard pushed the game’s first run across the plate with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Then in the second inning, Kyle Huckstorf delivered a two-run double to make it 3-0. Huckstorf added his first home run of the season in the fourth inning and Tomasic was out of the game after 4.0 innings.



