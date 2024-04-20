IOWA CITY — Quarterback might be the single most important position on a football team, but as the last few seasons in Iowa City have proven, the offense depends every bit as much on its line. At Saturday's open practice, Iowa's shorthanded offensive line looked — at times — downright competent. Key phrase: at times. "It's never overly pretty in the spring," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "That's one thing that hasn't changed in 25 years." Senior tackle Mason Richman echoed his coach's comments after the practice. "It got better over time [today]," said Richman. "There was one play we've been working on all spring, and we didn't get it down until the first play today. So that just shows, you know what we've been working on all spring. Just really proud of the whole offense." Indeed, for as choppy as the passing game looked for much of Saturday, Iowa was able to move the point of attack with some regularity on its rushing plays — or, at minimum, keep the linebackers guessing for long enough to create some space.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHBsYXkgc3Rvb2Qgb3V0IGluIHJlZ2FyZHMgdG8gbWlzZGly ZWN0aW9uIGluIElvd2HigJlzIG9mZmVuc2UuIEphcnJpZXR0IEJ1aWUgaW4g bW90aW9uIHRvIHRoZSBmYXIgc2lkZSwgZ2V0cyBzZXQsIHRoZW4gY29tZXMg dG8gbmVhciBzaWRlLiBUaGF0IHNldHMgdXAgYSBwaXRjaCB0byBLYWxlYiBK b2huc29uIGdvaW5nIHRvd2FyZCB0aGUgZmFyIHNpZGUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kSmpTdVFjdjg5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZEpqU3VR Y3Y4OTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUeWxlciBUYWNobWFuIChAVHlsZXJfVDE1 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5bGVyX1QxNS9zdGF0 dXMvMTc4MTc2MTI3NTU1MjIxOTE1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B cHJpbCAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

With new offensive coordinator Tim Lester installing a motion-heavy, run-pass option (RPO) offense upon his hiring in February, the offensive line had the challenge of learning a new system in the 15 days of spring practice — and the reward of a scheme that challenges defenses that had gotten used to flowing downhill against the Hawkeye attack. "What it does with some of the motion over there, you have to concentrate and focus on where your eyes are," said Iowa defensive coordinator (and reigning Broyles Award winner) Phil Parker on Thursday. "You have to be able to -- it's like driving in Chicago during rush hour. Sometimes it goes [where you expect], but they're not always doing that." "It took me — it's practice 15 — it took me 13 practices to really understand the run fits," said returning All-American linebacker Jay Higgins. "They just do so much. They kept it simple today; smart guys, somebody's in here with a camera."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GdWxsIGFuc3dlciBmcm9tIEhpZ2dpbnMgb24gaG93IHRoZSBkZWZl bnNlIGhhcyBiZWVuIHByYWN0aWNpbmcgYWdhaW5zdCB0aGUgbmV3IG9mZmVu c2UuIEhlYXZ5IG9uIG1pc2RpcmVjdGlvbiB0byBzbG93IGRvd24gdGhlIHNl Y29uZCBsZXZlbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0oySWY2VW1UN0Mi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KMklmNlVtVDdDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFk YW0gSmFjb2JpIChAYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODE3NzczMjM1MDg4NTA4 MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With senior center Logan Jones and junior tackle Gennings Dunker not dressed Saturday (both expected back by summer), the first and second units were as follows:

OL Depth Chart (Spring) Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right Tackle 58 Mason Richman (Sr) 70 Beau Stephens (Jr) 76 Tyler Elsbury (Sr) 77 Connor Colby (Sr) 56 Nick DeJong (Sr) 71 Jack Dotzler (So) 58 Kade Pieper (rFr) 66 Jeremy Chaplin (Jr) 64 Leighton Jones (rFr) 59 Trevor Lauck (rFr)