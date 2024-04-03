A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
Iowa has hosted a bevy of prospects this spring, and the list of talent making the trip to Iowa City continues to pile up. Over the last two weeks, multiple notable recruits stopped by to get a closer look at the program.
Let's discuss several of those visitors, and take a look at a 2026 in-state prospect who will visit the Hawkeyes on Thursday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.