Iowa stays alive in Big Ten Tournament

“You always see the team that makes it (a deep run) has a guy that hasn’t thrown since April 15 that gets them four innings and saves the day,” said Coach Heller on Monday.

Tonight, Cam Baumann got them 5.2 innings and the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan 7-3 to force an if necessary game against the Wolverines with a place in the Big Ten Tournament Championship on the line.

“Cam kind of put us on his back, really proud of Cam tonight,” said Heller. “Did exactly what we needed him to do. Stepped up in a big-time game and pitched great for us.”

Baumann hasn’t had the senior season he was hoping for and came into the game having pitched just 15.1 innings on the year, but tonight he was fantastic for the Hawkeyes. He went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out five and hitting three batters.

Things looked like they were going to go south in a hurry out of the gates, as Cam hit the first two batters of the game, but he struck out three of the next four batters to get out of the inning unscathed.

“I was struggling there at the beginning. I was rushing myself with my off-speed grips, so I didn’t get a really good grip on them when I was delivering,” said Baumann. “I stepped back and slowed it down a bit. Made sure I was ready to go when I delivered my pitch and that was the difference.”

The Hawkeyes got on the board in the fifth inning with a bases loaded walk drawn by Keaton Anthony. That was the only run Iowa was able to muster off of Michigan starter Chase Allen, as he matched the start put up by Baumann. Allen went 5.0 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits, including four strikeouts and three walks.

The Wolverines went to the bullpen from there and the Hawks were able to cash in right away in the sixth inning. Kyle Huckstorf smoked a two-run triple in the right center gap off Noah Rennard to extend the lead to 3-0.



