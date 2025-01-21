Premium content
Published Jan 21, 2025
Iowa Still in Hot Pursuit of 2026 Three-Star Wing Jaidyn Coon
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
On Saturday, 2026 three-star forward and Iowa target Jaidyn Coon and Storm Lake dismantled OABCIG, 78-49. Coon, one of the top high school basketball players in the state, put up 34 points.

For the first time since Coon arrived on Iowa's radar, Hawkeye Beacon was able to take in an entire game of the 6'6", 195-pound forward to provide a deeper evaluation of his skills. Coon and Storm Lake head coach Evan Franzmeier also gave an update on his recruitment.

