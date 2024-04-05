The mantra of March Madness is "survive and advance" and Iowa embodied that idea to outlast UConn in a 40-minute thriller, 71-69. The Hawkeyes overcame a poor start -- cold shooting and a surplus of turnovers stymied them throughout most of the first half -- to claw the game back to even after three quarters, before edging the Huskies in the final quarter. The story of the game in the first half was UConn's smothering defense -- Caitlin Clark was held to just two points in the first half and had only six points in the opening 20 minutes. UConn guard Nika Muhl harassed Clark all over the court and made it hard for Iowa's superstar guard to get the ball, let alone get easy looks. Clark had three of Iowa's 12 first half turnovers as sloppy passes by Iowa and active hands by UConn led to 11 steals for the Huskies. Clark found her shooting touch in spurts in the second half, scoring 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting after the break, including a trio of three-pointers after going 0-for-6 from deep in the first half. Clark finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists for the game. She was not Iowa's leading scorer, though -- that was instead Hannah Stuelke, who was brilliant in the post and in transition for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Her scoring helped keep afloat while her teammates struggled to find their shots.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EaWQgdGhlIHJlZnMgbWFrZSB0aGUgcmlnaHQgY2FsbCBoZXJlPyAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL090QzgzMjEwU0QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9PdEM4MzIxMFNEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgQnV6emVyIEJl YXRlcnMgJmFtcDsgR2FtZSBXaW5uZXJzIChATkNBQUJ1enplckJ0ZXJzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DQUFCdXp6ZXJCdGVycy9z dGF0dXMvMTc3NjQ1ODQwNzE3ODA0MzQwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

A key talking point after the game was a controversial foul call in the final seconds of the game. After forcing an Iowa turnover to get the ball back with nine seconds to go, UConn star Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul with three seconds to go. Iowa defender Gabbie Marshall was trying to fight over the top of a screen and was contacted by Edwards. It didn't seem like egregious contact on first blush, especially in light of what had gone uncalled on both ends earlier in the game, but the officials felt that it was enough to warrant a whistle and replays with other angles of the play did show that the contact seemed more than incidental.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PciBldmVuIGluIHNsb3cgbW90aW9uOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vbTRGSDJHUXRCTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL200RkgyR1F0Qk48 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hpbG9oIENhcmRlciAoQFNwb3J0ekFzc2Fzc2lu KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nwb3J0ekFzc2Fzc2lu L3N0YXR1cy8xNzc2NDYwMzM4NTkxOTIwNTQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

UConn still nearly had another opportunity to tie or win the game a few moments later. After the offensive foul on Edwards, Clark ended up at the free throw line on the ensuing Iowa possession. She went just 1-for-2 at the free throw line, though, missing the second attempt. Enter: Sydney Affolter.

This is actually a different Syd Affolter offensive rebound and not THE offensive rebound, but still. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Affolter boxed out and recorded the biggest offensive rebound of her career on Clark's miss, denying UConn another possession with a chance to tie or win the game. After helping to save Iowa's season with a critical driving layup (plus an and-one) in the second round win over West Virginia, Affolter came through with another vital play with the game on the line tonight. The game was hyped as Paige Bueckers vs Caitlin Clark and while the two headline stars had their moments, their teammates played an outsize role in the outcome of this game as well. Edwards matched Bueckers in the scoring column with 17 points, while KK Arnold also added 14 points for the Huskies. Nika Muhl finished with 9 points and 7 assists, all while hounding Clark for the better part of 40 minutes. For the Hawkeyes, Stuelke stepped up with one of the best games of her career on one of the biggest stages she's played on. Kate Martin finished with only 11 points and 8 rebounds, but six of her points came in the fourth quarter as she hit vital buckets to try and keep UConn at arm's length. Affolter's final stat line was relatively modest -- 8 points and 7 rebounds -- but six of her seven boards were on the offensive glass, with none being bigger than the game-icing rebound with seconds to play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCBhbGwgY29tZXMgZG93biB0byB0aGlzIPCfj4Y8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV0ZpbmFsRm91cj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dGaW5hbEZvdXI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nQnM5Y2NWdTQyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZ0JzOWNjVnU0MjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOQ0FBIE1hcmNoIE1hZG5l c3MgKEBNYXJjaE1hZG5lc3NXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc2NDY1MDY2NjI5NDc2 NDczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=