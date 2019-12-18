Looking at demographics, we have guys from 11 different states. We break it down into tiers.

The 19 guys we signed today were on campus 125 times and we can only pay for one official visit, so you're talking over 100 visits they paid for on their own. In the 19, we have 10 on offense and 9 on defense right now.

We were pretty much done in June, got a couple more in July, and then one in August and we were done. We talk all the time, want to see guys play their senior year and try to be patient, but we found those guys early on this year. We identified them early, got them on campus early and often.

The summer is a little slower for the players and staff, so when you think about it when you can get kids on campus at that time, it's a good deal for us. Once you get some of the kids committed, you really have the commits recruiting for you too. When other schools coming knocking later on, that helps too.

We brought in 22 official visitors in June this year. Initially we weren't too crazy about summer visits, but the more we talked about it... what makes this place special is the people inside the building.

As a recruiting guy, this is like an early Christmas for me. It takes support from everyone on campus and very appreciative of everyone that helps us. We've been able to bring in guys in the spring and summer.

This is the third year with the December signing period. Things are happening faster now. Earlier offers, earlier commitments. We've adjusted, but what hasn't changed is how we recruit and the types of guys we're recruiting. We're looking for tough, physical, team first football players.

Appreciate you guys being here. Obviously a bitter sweet day with Coach Fry passing yesterday. I met Coach Fry a couple years ago and he had such a way with words. I know from countless stories that he was one heck of a recruiter, so we can only hope he'd be proud of our efforts on the recruiting front this year.

You've got to love the game and love to work. Are you the first guy in and the last guy out?

The things Tyler hit on are things we look for in a recruit. That's the standard here at Iowa. It's being tough, smart, and physical whether it's a skill position or offensive line. There are players all over the country that we can recruit and try to bring on campus, but there are only certain players that fit those standard.

Speaking on offense, we've watched these young men compete and go out and win for their team. This is a big day for them. I always tell them, if you do it right, you only do it once.

It's an exciting. It's important to this staff and this program to be able to sign these young men.

The one other thing I'd like to add is with Coach Ferentz and Phil Parker here, there's been a great defensive tradition built here. That's built by teaching sound fundamentals and technique and I think this group fits right into that.

Coach Ferentz has obviously been here a long time. He's developed a program that competes at the highest level. Always want to make sure we're finding guys that fit our culture. Feel strongly that this group does.

When you start the process, you want to identify the needs of your roster. For me, on the defensive side, we've got 5 defensive linemen, 3 defensive backs, and 1 linebacker. Those are all guys we feel really good about. From our perspective, we see great length, speed, athleticism, high character, and leadership.

Thank you Derrick. Appreciate you guys being here today. It's an exciting day for Iowa football and all the signees and their families. It's an interesting process to go through when you've built relationships with these young men over the years. Just want to say thank you to the parents of these young men for trusting us and sending their sons to our program.

Q: Defensive line need, different skills?

Niemann: Yes. We recruited them all without categorizing ends or tackles. Once thepy get here and get into workouts, then we start getting them into specific positions. Great group there and we're excited to work with them and get Coach Doyle working with them.

Q: Ethan Hurkett?

Niemann: If you look at the young man, stature wise he's already a big kid and is going to get bigger. Here's a 245 lb guy playing LB and running sideline to sideline. When you get 20 lbs more and keep those movement skills, that's a good recipe for a good defensive lineman.

Q: Logan Jones?

Niemann: He's mature on his years physically. He's a rocked up dude. When he hits the pile, the pile moves the other way. Really like the way he plays.

Q: Isaiah Bruce, small school?

Niemann: Starts with the high school coach and other coaches in the area. Here's a guy 265 lbs and playing tailback. He's taking toss sweeps and running away from defensive backs. Really like diverse skillsets like that.

Q: Yahya Black on the radar?

Niemann: Tim Polasek recruited him and that started before I got here in May, I think.

Q: Not worried about spots. Guy like Isaiah and Yahya fit that mode? Niemann: Yeah. You just got to let them get in here and start working with Coach Doyle and see how their body develops.

Q: Coach Foster, can you talk about Reggie Bracy?

Foster: I have a great relationship with his high school coach and he speaks volumes about him. Saw him first on video squatting massive amount of weight. Went down to Mobile and watched him practice and thought he'd be a perfect fit. Once we got him on campus and got him around other players, which is always as important as anything to see how he interacts with our team, the next day this kid was excited about our team. It went very well.

Q: You've been at this a few years down south now. Are more doors opening now?

Foster: Yeah, I think so. A lot of guys down there don't wake up watching Big Ten football. You've got to go down and educate them about what we have to offer. It's one thing to talk about it, but another thing to get you up there. You'd be amazed by the response when they get here. It's not what they expect. Usually it's more about the people we have than the material things, so when they get here they get a better perspective.

Q: Gavin and Leshon at running back?

Foster: We've been recruiting Gavin for quite some time and that started with Reese Morgan. Got to know him once I got here and he continued to grow. He came on campus for my first junior day and he weighed like 195 lbs and the next time he was on campus he was 205 lbs so you saw growth potential. He's a track guy and has run 10.9 in the 100 meter dash before, can catch the football, so you appreciate those skills. He was tough to crack a little bit at first, but as we got to know each other it kind of clicked. One unique thing is he came down here and committed in person with his family once he made up his mind. Wanted to make sure to do it the right way.

With Leshon Williams, Seth Wallace was the lead recruiter. Great personality. I got to go see him workout in the spring. Great competitive edge. He'll challenge you in anything. He's a big back with good feet. Downhill runner but can get out trouble with his feet and his vision.

Q: TEs play right away?

Foster: You never know. Sometimes you think they're not ready, but you throw them out there and they are. It's all about how fast can they learn the offense and develop. These are two big young men. Big bodies, big hands, and have some suddenness about them.

Q: Getting a QB early in the class, how important is that?

Barnes: Quarterbacks are a little unique because typically they come off the board sooner. Usually only one QB in most classes. When you get a guy like Deuce that's a natural leader, that helps. He's got a presence about him. He recruited guys a lot behind the scenes and then had him give a speech when he visited. We didn't coach him up or anything, but to listen to him speak the group was shocking honestly. He's a natural. As a recruiting guy, it's nice to have, but it doesn't necessarily have to be a QB. But nobody recruits better than peers. When these guys come on campus they want to be around each other and the other players, as they should because it's their locker room.

Q: Illinois still important?

Barnes: Of course it is Marc. I'm from Illinois.

Q: But how important is that area outside of Chicago in the more rural areas?

Barnes: If you get off a plane in Chicago and St. Louis, you can hit a lot of schools, but there are some small towns that aren't as convenient like where Isaiah Bruce is from. Brian Ferentz was working there before and now Seth Wallace is and they're talking to the right coaches to find guys like that and get them on campus. Isaiah Bruce came to camp as a tight end, which is kind of funny because he's maybe 6-2. Flipped him over to linebacker first, then defensive line. He said well, I don't play defensive line, but two camps later we had seen enough and wanted to offer.

Q: Yahya?



Barnes: A funny story about Yahya. We send out sheets to get information for the sports information staff here. Most kids say playing in the state title game. Yahya's said, "Hitting people." That's all it said. But we were looking at North Dakota State's QB, Trey Lance, who was really good and saw Yahya. He grew a couple inches and added like 40 lbs. Kept developing, got him in camp, and Coach Bell saw what he needed to see.

Q: Yelverton's recruiting?



Barnes: A lot of that credit goes to Coach Woods. He had him up here as a sophomore as well as his brother, who was a quarterback on our radar. Elijah just continued to get better. Part of it was the type of kid he is. Similar to Deuce, just felt this place was a little different. Certainly having Fant and Hockenson last year didn't hurt, but he just got the point where he was ready to get the process over with. Schools stayed after him, but he felt good with us and having Deuce in his ear helped I'm sure.

Q: Tyler Elsbury?



Barnes: Sean Considine gets an assist there. Tyler has family and brothers that played at Coe and Sean was telling us about him from early on. Dad is a wrestling coach, he's a wrestler, all his brothers grew in college. Kept progressing and really love what he's about. He's a great fit for Iowa football. Tough, humble, team first type of guy.



Q: Late signing period. Scouring what might be out there?

Barnes: Sure. We're always going to keep an eye open to see what might pop up. We're in a unique position where we finished so early in August. But more it's going to be getting ahead on the next class as crazy as it sounds.

Q: Filling the shoes of Reese Morgan in state?

Niemann: First of all, you don't fill his shoes. Coach Ferentz divided up the state because you can't replace Coach Morgan. I've got the central part and the east and the west is divided up among the staff. Fortunately for me, I've recruited here before in the jobs I've had so some familiarity and that made the transition smooth. It's been great. So far, so good, and hopefully keep a good thing going.

Q: How many are enrolling early?

Barnes: Mason Richman, Elijah Yelverton, and Gavin Williams.