Iowa sophomore tight end Cael Vanderbush has entered the transfer portal, per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic. Originally from Plainfield, Indiana, Vanderbush redshirted in 2022 and didn't see the field in 2023.

A member of the class of 2022, Vanderbush was a three-star tight end out of high school. Prior to his commitment to Iowa, he was committed to Western Michigan, where Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester was the head coach at the time. Out of Plainfield High School, he was the 14th-ranked prospect Illinois and the No. 37 tight end in the class.

Vanderbush was in the same recruiting class as fellow Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga, who has since moved into the second-string position behind Luke Lachey. Last season, Ostrenga caught 31 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns as first-string tight end following injuries to Lachey and Erick All.

Ostrenga missed the open spring practice on Saturday with an apparent hand injury.