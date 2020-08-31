HawkeyeReport - Iowa teams pausing workouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced on Monday that it will be pausing workouts for all athletics teams until after Labor Day (Sept. 7).

“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,” stated Dr. Andrew Peterson, UI professor and head team physician. “We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.”

The department conducted 815 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 24-30, 2020; 93 positive tests and 722 negative tests were received. As part of the return to campus protocol, testing began May 29, 2020, and includes student-athletes, coaches and staff. A total of 176 positive tests, 2,560 negative tests and one inconclusive test have been received.

Following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.