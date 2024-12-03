Iowa Tight End Johnny Pascuzzi to Enter Transfer Portal

Johnny Pascuzzi (Photo by Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Iowa tight end Johnny Pascuzzi will enter the transfer portal, per a source. The walk-on from Olathe, Kansas, will enter in the December window, which officially opens on December 9. This is the second time Pascuzzi has entered the portal in 2024, as he entered during the spring window, but ultimately elected to return to Iowa. In four seasons with the Hawkeyes, Pascuzzi has played in 22 games with four starts, registering two receptions for 41 yards. His most notable play as a Hawkeye came against Northwestern this season on a gain of 40 yards.



Advertisement

After injuries to Erick All, Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga, Pascuzzi stepped up and provided depth over the last two seasons. "Johnny Pascuzzi is a guy that jumped in there and did a good job, too," Ferentz said in 2023. Ferentz praised Pascuzzi and Hayden Large at the beginning of November for stepping up this season as well. "I have to throw in Johnny Pascuzzi and Hayden Large, too, because we've got a couple pretty good players out right now, and nobody has talked about it," Ferentz said. "We're not making it a big deal, but those guys have really done a good job. That's what you look for. That's what you hope you have on a team, when guys are ready to go in there and take advantage of opportunity."

(Photo by © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)