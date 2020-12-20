HawkeyeReport - Iowa to face Missouri in Music City

After a 6-2 regular season, including winning the final six games, the Iowa football team will have a chance to extend that streak to seven straight when they face Missouri in the 2020 Transperfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

This will be the second time that Iowa and Missouri will tangle in a bowl game. They previously met in the 2010 Insight Bowl. The Hawkeyes on that contest, 27-24 when cornerback Micah Hyde intercepted a pass by Blaine Gabbert and weaved his way down the field for a 72 yard touchdown.

This season the Tigers are 5-5 this season, facing one of the toughest schedules in the country. They were 4-2 in home games and 1-3 on the road. The Tigers have lost their last two games 49-14 to Georgia and then this past weekend, 51-32 to Mississippi State.

More details to follow, but Iowa fans looking to purchase tickets, which are limited, can go to this site:

https://www.musiccitybowl.com/ticket-information