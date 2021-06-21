Iowa to face Utah State in South Dakota

It appears that for the second straight season and third time in five seasons, the Iowa basketball team will be playing a game in Sioux Falls, SD.

College basketball writer Jon Rothstein reported on Monday afternoon that Iowa will be playing Utah State on December 18th at the Sanford Pentagon.

Last year Iowa played Gonzaga at the venue in what was a showdown between two top five teams in the country. The Bulldogs ended up winning the contest 99-88 with All American Luka Garza scoring a team high 30 points.

In December of 2017, the Hawkeyes faced Colorado and won a hard fought 80-73 victory over the Buffs.

Utah State is entering its first season under the direction of a new head coach. Craig Smith left after last season to take the head coaching job at Utah and he was replaced at Utah State by Ryan Odom. Many will remember Odom as the coach of the Maryland-Baltimore County squad that beat Virginia as a 16 seed in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa is expected to release their 2021-22 sometime later this summer.