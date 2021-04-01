HawkeyeReport - Iowa to hold a pair of open football practices

Iowa fans haven't been able to get into Kinnick Stadium since the end of the 2019 football season.

That will change this month when the Hawkeyes will host a pair of open spring practices at Kinnick Stadium. The first of the open practices will be held on April 17th. The second will take place on May 1st. Both practices will begin at 9:30 a.m. and fans in attendance will be required to wear a mask while in the stands.

At this time Iowa hasn't announced the exact number of fans that will be allowed to attend the open practices.

Iowa also announced their themes for the home games this fall.

The 2021 season will kick off Sept. 4 with a Big Ten Conference opener against Indiana, in the First Responders’ game, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport. Iowa will pay tribute and recognize community heroes for their efforts during the pandemic.

The annual FryFest will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at the Iowa River Landing, celebrating everything Hawkeye, including special recognition's for Iowa legends Hayden Fry, Bump Elliott and Lute Olsen. The National Iowa Varsity Club will celebrate the 2021 Hall of Fame class throughout the weekend.

The Hawkeyes host Kent State (Sept. 18) in the Gold Game. Halftime will feature a youth spirit performance with Iowa Spirit Squads and Hawkeye Marching Band. Fans are encouraged to wear gold to the game. It will also be the annual Extra Yard for Teachers Day as Iowa salutes teachers from around the state.

Colorado State (Sept. 25) is Family Weekend, presented by Renewable Energy Group. This date will also be our Band Jam event, that incorporates community bands into the Hawkeye Marching Band halftime performance. Iowa's contest against Penn State (Oct. 9) will be the annual America Needs Farmers (ANF) game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau. This will also be the annual Black and Gold Spirit Game, with fans encouraged to wear either black or gold attire depending on their seat location.

Homecoming against Purdue (Oct. 16) is being presented by Green State Credit Union. Iowa's contest with Minnesota (Nov. 13) will be a salute to the military, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Iowa athletics will have special acknowledgments to active duty and veterans of the armed services as the Hawkeyes battle for Floyd of Rosedale. Fans are encouraged to wear black.

The final home game of the season against Illinois (Nov. 20) is Senior Day, celebrating senior classes for the football program, marching band and spirit squads. This game is also the Harvest Game, recognizing agriculture partners.