A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
This coming weekend, Iowa will host a series of 2026 and 2027 prospects for the Hawkeye Tailgater, one of the most important weekends for young recruits to get a look at what Kirk Ferentz and his staff have to offer in Iowa City.
We'll take a brief look at each recruit, the Hawkeyes' involvement in their recruitment, their other top schools and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.