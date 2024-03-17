The field is set for the 2024 NIT and it includes Iowa (18-14, 10-10 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes made the field as a 3-seed. In the first round, Iowa will face off with Kansas State (19-14, 8-10 Big 12) with an 8 pm CT tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, March 19. ESPN is set to televise the game.

Players and coaches at Iowa made it abundantly clear throughout the season that their ultimate goal for the season was to get to the NCAA Tournament, and going into the Big Ten Tournament last week, the Hawkeyes would have needed multiple wins to make that happen.

Their efforts in the Big Ten Tourney were to no avail, as the seventh-seeded Hawkeyes fell to tenth seeded Ohio State in their first game, 90-78.

Following the loss, the Iowa players' disappointment was clear, but there was optimism surrounding the fact that the group does have more basketball in its future.

"A lot of people don't get to play any more," Tony Perkins said following the loss. "I'm not okay with being done and not playing at all. The fact that we get to play is all that matters."

Another senior leader on the roster, Patrick McCaffery sees it as an opportunity for their young roster to continue to develop.

"No, I don't think it'll [be difficult to lead]," he said. "I'm excited to continue to lead and grow with our team. We have a lot of younger guys that still need to be led. I'll never quit on this team until we're done playing. I'm just going to continue to go to practice every day, treat it all the same and continue to work."