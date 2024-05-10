Iowa to Host Manhattan Transfer, Seydou Traore
Iowa will host forward Seydou Traore from Manhattan for a visit, a source confirmed to Rivals. The news was first reported by Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register.
Rivals ranks Traore as the 190th best player in the transfer portal with a four-star transfer rating. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
In his lone season with the Jaspers, the 6'7" power forward put up 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.4 minutes per contest. He shot 43.3% from the field, 25.6% from three and 80% from the free throw line during his freshman campaign.
Traore's most productive scoring game came against Iona this season, when he put up 20 points. He also scored in double digits against high-major competition like Kansas (16) and UConn (13) in hostile environments on the road. His season high in rebounding came against Farleigh Dickinson, when he hauled in 17 boards.
Impact
With Iowa missing out on UMass transfer forward Matt Cross, Traore would be an excellent get to fill the rebounding void at the power forward position. Alongside Owen Freeman, the New York City native could greatly improve the Hawkeyes' rebounding efforts in 2024.
With the possibility looming that Payton Sandfort may officially enter this summer's NBA Draft, Traore would also be a positive addition in terms of overall depth as well.
