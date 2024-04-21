The Iowa football program will host Missouri State transfer wide receiver Raylen Sharpe for a visit on Tuesday this coming week. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A small, speedy receiver listed at 5'9", 172 pounds, Sharpe burst onto the FCS scene last season after grabbing a school-record 73 receptions for 991 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bears. He also returned ten punts for 116 yards, including a long of 35.

After his productive season, the Allen, Texas native was named an AP, Phil Steele and Stats Perform All-American, while also earning First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. Late in the year, Sharpe earned back-to-back MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors by hauling in 7 receptions for receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Illinois State on November 4 and grabbing 11 catches for 160 yards and two scores against Northern Iowa on November 11.

During his first year in Springfield, he registered 16 receptions for 307 yards and a score.