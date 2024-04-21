The Iowa football program will host Missouri State transfer wide receiver Raylen Sharpe for a visit on Tuesday this coming week. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
A small, speedy receiver listed at 5'9", 172 pounds, Sharpe burst onto the FCS scene last season after grabbing a school-record 73 receptions for 991 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bears. He also returned ten punts for 116 yards, including a long of 35.
After his productive season, the Allen, Texas native was named an AP, Phil Steele and Stats Perform All-American, while also earning First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. Late in the year, Sharpe earned back-to-back MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors by hauling in 7 receptions for receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Illinois State on November 4 and grabbing 11 catches for 160 yards and two scores against Northern Iowa on November 11.
During his first year in Springfield, he registered 16 receptions for 307 yards and a score.
Sharpe began his college career in his home state of Texas, redshirting at Houston in 2021, where he also participated on the track team.
This coming week, Sharpe also plans to visit North Texas, who has offered him a scholarship, per Sharpe's Twitter profile. In addition to North Texas, it appears that New Mexico State, Fresno State, San Jose Sate, Georgia State, and Jacksonville State have also offered Sharpe a scholarship.
Though Iowa is hosting Sharpe for a visit, they're currently over the scholarship limit and will need to get their number down from 89 to 85 before the season begins in August.