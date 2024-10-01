Iowa star running back Kaleb Johnson is the leading rusher in the Big Ten and Power 4 football, with 685 yards and nine touchdowns so far in 2024. Despite being a four-star prospect and native of Hamilton, Ohio, Johnson never got an offer from Ohio State in high school.

With that in mind, some may assume Johnson is entering Saturday's game with the mindset of punishing the Buckeyes for skipping on him. He's decided to not take it personally -- he just wants to win.

"I really don't care about the offers and stuff like that," he said at Tuesday's media availability. "I'm entering with a chip on my shoulder no matter what, because it's Ohio State. I want to beat them."

Looking back, he doesn't think he would have even considered the Buckeyes out of high school.

"Even if they offered me, I don't think I would have gone there," he said. "I'm the type of person that wants to beat the top dogs. I don't want to be with them. I want to beat them. It's always been a game for me to show what I've got against some of the best people in the country."