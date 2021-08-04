Iowa to play in Frisco Classic

It’s official. Iowa Baseball will travel to Frisco, Texas to play in the 2022 Frisco Classic from March 4-6. We reported this in an earlier article, but the Frisco Classic twitter account posted the official release with a game schedule and game times today.

The early season tournament will be played at Riders Field, home of the Frisco RoughRiders, who are a Double A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The tournament will be played in a round robin style, with each team playing three games.

“Over the last five years, the Frisco Classic has played host to incredible baseball talent and has spotlighted some of the best collegiate programs from across the country. We are excited about hosting the Frisco Classic once again at Riders Field in February of 2022,” said, President and General Manager of the Frisco RoughRiders, Victor Rojas.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 4

Wichita State vs Iowa - 1:00pm

Texas A&M vs Washington State - 7:00pm

Saturday, March 5

Wichita State vs Washington State - 12:00pm

Iowa vs Texas A&M - 6:00pm

Sunday, March 6

Washington State vs Iowa - 12:00pm

Texas A&M vs Wichita State - 6:00pm

All of the games will be live streamed on FloBaseball, which requires a FloSports subscription.

Wichita State went 31-23 this past season, finishing in third place in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers, much like the Hawkeyes, were on the NCAA Tournament bubble throughout the regular season, but ended up falling short.

The Texas A&M Aggies had an uncharacteristically bad season last year, going 29-27 with a poor 9-21 record in SEC play. They finished last in the SEC West and 13th overall. Coach Heller will be up against one of the great coaches in college baseball, Jim Schlossnagle, who took over the Aggies program after nearly 20 seasons at the helm for TCU.

Washington State went 26-23 this past season and finished with a 13-17 record in the PAC 12, which was good for eighth place. The Cougars will travel from the furthest away to play in Frisco.