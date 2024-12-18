Iowa to Retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 in 2025

Now we have an answer to the question of when Iowa will retire Caitlin Clark 's iconic No. 22: February 2, 2025.

That game was already set to be one of the biggest of the season for the #22 Hawkeyes, who are set to host #7 USC (10-1) that day. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 PM CT and the game is set to air on FOX.

The Trojans, one of the favorites to win the conference championship in their first season in the Big Ten, are led by sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins, who has taken Clark's mantle as one of the top scorers in the country. Watkins is averaging 24.7 ppg this season, best in the Big Ten and third-best nationally.

"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said in a statement. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."

“Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination,” said Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz. “Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women’s basketball. Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments.”